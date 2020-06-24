$102,000 in STAR Funds to Williston Businesses

The Williston City Commission awarded over $100,000 in STAR Funds during last night's meeting.

The five recipients included Chatter Pediatric Walk-in Clinic, Eco Park Landfill, Opportunity Foundation, ProSafe Pest Control, and the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The commission approved one Flex PACE project and three Community Build/Growth endeavors.

Chatter recently opened the area's first pediatric healthcare facility, while Eco Park is constructing a new demolition waste landfill.

Economic Development executive director Shawn Wenko says it's reassuring to see the steady interest in STAR funding applications despite the current economic downturn.

"But it really speaks volumes the activity that we're seeing in the requests for business expansions and new businesses coming in to the area, regardless of where we're at with the price of oil, regardless of where we're at with the COVID-19, it says something about Williston. That there's potential here, there's opportunity here," says Wenko.

The seven-member STAR Fund board meets the first Tuesday of each month. To learn more, visit willistondevelopment.com.

