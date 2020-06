A $100,000 Powerball with Power Play ticket for Saturday was sold at Cash Wise Foods on Bismarck Expressway.

The winning numbers were 1, 17, 38, 68, 69 and the Powerball was 18. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

The prize was $50,000, but as the player had also purchased the Power Play option, the ticket is worth $100,000. No one has contacted the Lottery office to claim the prize.