Voters disapprove $10 million bond for Williston schools

A measure providing up to $10 million in bonds for Williston Public School District #1 failed.

The bond would have provided up to $10 million, maturing within a maximum of 20 years.

The money would have been used to construct and improve school buildings and property. The school district is at 111 percent capacity.

Improvements originally included track settlement and site paving for Williston High School, a dedicated IT space for Williston Middle School, accessibility improvements for elementary schools, among other things.

This follows the failed bond referendum for similar measures in April 2019.

