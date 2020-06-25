10 construction workers test positive for COVID-19 in Minot

The city of Minot says 10 contract employees working on a construction project tested positive for the coronavirus.

Interim City Manager David Lakefield said those who tested positive have been isolated and have not returned to the work site.

He said the site has been closed down for cleaning and additional testing.

Lakefield indicated that the results will go toward their county of residence, and not all of the workers were from Ward County.

First District Health Unit will be notifying anyone who came in close proximity with those who tested positive, and the city will assist First District with any contact tracing efforts.

Lakefield said positive cases are not city of Minot employees, and the results will not impact city services.