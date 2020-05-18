10 additional victims come forward accusing man of sexual harassment

A 21-year-old man previous charged for luring minors is accused of having sex and sending pornographic pictures to 10 more teens.

Bismarck Police arrested Dawson Rouse in April for receiving pornographic pictures from four teens and having sex with one of them who was 13 year old.

Police said they continued to investigate Rouse and found 10 more victims between the ages of 13 and 17 that had exchanged nude photographs with Rouse or had sex with him.

According to the affidavit, the incidents happened between 2017 and April of 2020.

Rouse is charged with 27 various counts including luring minors by computer, promoting obscenity to minors, corrupting of a minor and gross sexual imposition.

His initial appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

