Minot Police Chief John Klug says one employee of the department has tested positive for COVID-19 following a mass testing event Monday.

Klug says 49 other employees tested negative. The one positive employee will isolate at home and not work until they have been cleared by local health officials to return.

Klug says it’s the second positive case within the department, and the case will not disrupt police services.

The first officer who contracted the virus recovered.