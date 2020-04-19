1 person found dead following fire south of Keene

The McKenzie County Sheriff's Department released the following information after a person was found dead following a residential fire south of Keene:

"On Sunday April 19, 2020 at approximately 2:09 AM, the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office, Keene Fire Department, and the McKenzie County Ambulance Service responded to a residential structure fire south of Keene, ND near the intersection of 28th St NW and 108th Ave NW. The residence was completely engulfed.

"One individual was confirmed to be deceased. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending positive identification.

"The incident is currently under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the North Dakota State Fire Marshall’s Office."