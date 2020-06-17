$1 million bond for Minot murder suspect captured in South Dakota

The suspect in a murder in Minot that led investigators to South Dakota will remain in custody in the Ward County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Prosecutors charged 25-year-old Duell Clifton with AA-felony murder and C-felony tampering with physical evidence, in the death of 22-year-old Alytreus Clifton.

Minot Police said a welfare check of a woman on June 8 led investigators to the town of Faith, South Dakota, where law enforcement located Clifton and the victim’s body.

Clifton made his initial appearance on the charges Wednesday in district court in Minot. He will appear for his preliminary hearing and arraignment Aug. 27.

He faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted.

The affidavit in the case is sealed.

