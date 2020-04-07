Watford City Facebook sewing group uses their talents to make face masks

A Watford City Facebook sewing group is using their time and talents to make hundreds of vital personal protective masks for those fighting the coronavirus.

An initial order of fifty masks has now grown to nine-hundred and counting. Made with one hundred percent cotton fabric and an elastic band, the masks are given to healthcare workers, law enforcement and first responders throughout McKenzie County.

Vikkie Williams started the sewing group in 2019 to share ideas and provide help, and has watched it grow into something bigger. In the last thirty days, one hundred and seven members have joined the group to lend a hand and meet the growing need.

"Its definitely awesome. I've been out here five years and I don't think I have seen that kind of come-together personally. Its really neat that all these ladies have volunteered their time, their materials. You know, we've had companies donate money and fabric and elastic and things like that to keep us sewing," said Vikkie Williams, Watford City Sewing & Crafts.

To learn more about the group and how you can help, visit their Facebook page at Watford City Sewing & Crafts.

