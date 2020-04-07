Burleigh County ready reserve employee plan

The Burleigh County Commission finalized a plan to protect highway department staff.

The ready reserve employee plan keeps staff at home while on call.

If called in, they can get the equipment, clear the roads, and return the equipment all with minimal interaction.

“So that we can kind of balance, or try to balance as best we can the needs of the public, which is to maintain our roadway system out there, and the needs of maintaining a health and safe employee staff,” said Marcus Hall, county engineer.

highway department staff are taking turns spending a week working in the shop and two weeks on ready reserve.

