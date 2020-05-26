Pandemic precautions alter airport security procedures

(CNN) - As airlines see more passengers return to the airport, security will look a little different thanks to the pandemic.

If you haven’t flown since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, things at the airport are definitely different. But it’s not just the practically empty arrival and departure halls that you’ll notice.

The Transportation Security Administration has implemented changes at checkpoints.

When you come up to the first TSA agent, you will no longer hand them your boarding pass. Instead, you will scan and hold it yourself as they do a visual check.

Don’t make security dig through your stuff. Since food sometimes needs extra inspection, fast-track this process by having them separated from your carry-on.

Take extra time when packing to make sure you don’t have any prohibited items in your bags. One change: Due to COVID-19, TSA will allow you to bring one hand sanitizer bottle up to 12 ounces in your carry-on.

While in line, you will notice efforts to keep space between travelers and TSA agents.

Agents will be wearing masks, and travelers are encouraged to do so as well. You may be asked to adjust or remove it during screening.

