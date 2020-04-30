ND Highway Patrol monitoring for impaired drivers as bars reopen

While most bars and restaurant restrictions are being lifted tomorrow, you might not want to celebrate too much.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said it will be patrolling for drunk drivers now that those bars are back in business.

They will add more troopers to the roads from Friday to Sunday according to a statement released by the department of transportation.

The order lifting restrictions on bars and restaurants will go to effect this Friday.

Sergeant Kevin Houston with the North Dakota high way Patrol said they always focus on keeping impaired drivers off the road.

“There's going to certainly be an increase in traffic starting this because of the opening of the bars and restaurants so we are going to continue to do what we've always done. we've never stopped enforcing alcohol violation since COVID,” said Houston.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol website, they have arrested at least 300 impaired drivers this year.

