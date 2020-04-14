Minot-area political, healthcare leaders hold press conference on COVID-19

Minot and Ward County leaders and healthcare providers are holding their weekly joint press conference to address the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes a day after Trinity Health announced furloughs to roughly 350 employees and pay cuts to management to offset financial losses during the pandemic.

We will hear from the City of Minot, Ward County, Trinity Health, First District Health Unit, and others on the latest developments in the Minot-area response.

The weekly updates have been moved up from 3 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., as to avoid overlapping Gov. Burgum’s daily press conferences which recently moved up to 3:30 p.m.

Your News Leader will stream both the Minot and state press conferences on Facebook.

