Minot Moose Lodge offers meal service during COVID-19

The Minot Moose Lodge is continuing to sell food with a modified menu in order to give people an option for short- and long-term food stocking.

While staff members say they miss having diners in person, they're working hard to help the community with funds the lodge raises.

"It's been soup weather and people need comfort food at this time. Then they can heat that up anytime, and it doesn't have to be eaten right away," said lodge manager Sherry Trett.

Food is being given out at the lodge door Wednesdays-Fridays from 4-7 p.m. You can check out the Minot Loyal Order of the Moose Facebook page for menus and updates.

