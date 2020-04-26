Forest Service says fire danger is still present after rain

According to the North Dakota Forest service nearly 500 wildfires were started last year, burning more than 6,000 acres around the state.

However, the year was dry compared to the 14,000 acres lost in 2018.

Forest Services said many times fires get out of hand when people are burning debris on a windy or dry day.

Even after a few days of scattered rain, the grass is dormant and can dry quickly.

“People don't realize on high gusty wind days it doesn't take much to ignites those dry grass fuels and then how fast it can get away from them,” says Hunter Noor, squad Boss with the forest service.

The state Forest Service updates fire danger ratings and burn ban restrictions every 24 hours.

For updates, visit https://ndresponse.gov/