Fargo COVID-19 testing event cut short Thursday

A testing event at the FARGODOME was cut short today due to a shortage in prepared testing kits.

The testing site was supposed to be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but all 800 tests were gone by about 2 p.m.

North Dakota Department of Health leaders say their daily state lab testing capacity is up to about 4,500 tests per day.

They say the number of tests they send to the mass testing events must be balanced with the amount of tests needed by other communities, but there’s not a shortage of tests.

Fargo Cass Public Health leaders say they’ll be ready to begin testing again at 10 a.m. tomorrow morning.

