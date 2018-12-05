Ways to Watch

(KFYR)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2018 at 4:01 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Did you know that you can access our content FREE over-the-air or through your OTT streaming devices, including Roku... no cable or satellite subscription required.

Local television helps us stay informed, keeps us in touch with our neighbors, and most of all helps us stay safe. So if you haven’t tried yet, check out all the FREE TV North Dakota has to offer.

Over-The-Air

With an HD antenna, you can watch local NBC, FOX, and MeTV -- FREE -- in high-definition on your television.... regardless if you have a cable or satellite subscription. All you have to do is head over to Feist Electronics on Broadway in Bismarck and they’ll get you set up with an antenna. Why pay for TV when it’s FREE??

Streaming

Through our website, news app, and streaming app, you can stream live newscasts and watch video segments on-demand anytime, from anywhere.

Click below to learn more about our OTT streaming apps, or to download to your device.

OTT Streaming Apps

For your OTT streaming device.

Roku FireTV AppleTV

Mobile Apps

For your mobile device.

iPhone Android Fire tablet

Most Read

Casey Heller
Williston man arrested for stabbing two over weekend
28-year-old Oscar Garza-Silva and 33-year-old Amanda Fragoso-Cooke
NDHP troopers say stop to aid motorists amid blizzard turned into fentanyl bust
UPDATE: Driver charged in Walsh Co. crash that killed one, injured another
Blizzard Boys rescue the puppies
Blizzard Boys helping BisMan dig out: surprise puppy rescue
Josephine Jacobawi
Fargo woman killed in crash remembered for infectious spirit, love for young daughter

Latest News

KFYR Show Graphics
KFYR+
Careers Graphic
Careers
Contact Us
North Dakota Tourism expects to bounce back following the pandemic
Your News Leader offers 'Open for Business' section on website