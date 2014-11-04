Kids Programming for Web November 2020

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer – 9:00am

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer is a live action, half-hour television program designed to meet the educational and informational needs of children aged 13-16. Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer will take viewers on an incredible journey to the wildest points on the globe, uncovering the connection between the environment, the wildlife, and the human beings that surround them. Hosted by Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer, Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer will reveal a new destination each week, ranging from Africa, Indochina, the Middle East, and many untamed islands around the world. Audiences will come face-to-face with fascinating native animals, some cute and some dangerous, while educating teen viewers with amazing facts about nature and wildlife. Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer gives audiences a captivating look at the symbiosis between all living things, in the most larger-than-life places on Earth.

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer – 9:30am

A New Leaf – 10:00am

“A New Leaf” will follow everyday people on the cusp of key life inflection points, using family history, genealogy and sometimes DNA analysis to help guide them on their journey of self‑discovery. Along the way, viewers will learn about different cultures as our featured guest uncovers new information about their family’s heritage. Each week, “A New Leaf” will teach viewers the importance of appreciating and understanding their family history in order to make important decisions and enact positive changes in their lives.

The Champion Within – 10:30am

Heart of a Champion with Lauren Thompson features the powerful and inspiring stories of successful athletes who exemplify what it really means to be a champion. Hosted by Lauren Thompson, host of Golf Channel’s Morning Drive, Heart of a Champion with Lauren Thompson introduces audiences to professional and amateur athletes who have overcome obstacles to ultimately achieve transcendent moments in the world of sports. Heart of a Champion with Lauren Thompson proves that a champion is not only defined by their speed, strength and agility, but also by their grit, resiliency and heart.

The Voyager with Josh Garcia – 11:00am

The Voyager with Josh Garcia takes viewers on an exciting and immersive journey around the globe with world traveler and host, Josh Garcia. Each episode provides audiences access to the world’s most incredible destinations as Josh seeks out the truly authentic experiences one can only find when guided by a knowledgeable and passionate guide. Each week, Josh Garcia brings viewers on an enthralling voyage exploring the people and cultures that make our world so breathtaking.

Vets Saving Pets – 11:30am

Vets Saving Pets is a live action, half-hour television program designed to meet the educational and informational needs of children aged 13-16. Vets Saving Pets examines the interpersonal stories of veterinary professionals working to save the lives of animals in need of urgent medical care. Vets Saving Pets takes place at the Emergency Veterinary Trauma Center in Toronto, one of the busiest veterinary facilities in Canada. Each week, viewers will be exposed to new emergency cases that will teach audiences about a wide array of specialties within veterinary medicine such as critical care, oncology, cardiology, neurology, anesthesiology, dermatology, dentistry, and surgery. Audiences will witness first-hand the dedication and determination of these veterinary specialists as they work tirelessly to save their animal patients.