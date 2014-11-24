Skip to content
Weather
Sports
Promotions
Livestream
Video
ND Today
COVID-19 Updates
AG Expo
Dakota Obits
Search
Home
News
Regional
National
International
Economy
Crime
Education
Entertainment
Environment
Military
Technology
Anita Knutson Cold Case
Livestream
Video
Weather
SkyTracker Radar
Weather Graphics
Live SkyWatch Cameras
Road Conditions
Airport Closings/Delays
SkySpy Photos
Weathercall
Weather App
Sports
Sports Video
Scoreboard
Community Calendar
Advertising
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Ways To Watch
Job Opportunities
Programming
Purchase News Video
Schedule a Tour
Advertising
Promotions
Election Results
MeTV
Live Events
Coronavirus
SkySpy
Dakota Obits
Submit Photos and Videos
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
ND Today
Dan's Garden
Health Talk
KMOT Ag Expo
Mr. Food
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Advertisement
Mobile News and Weather Apps
(KFYR)
By
Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2014 at 11:23 AM CST
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Local news, weather, and sports at the palm of your hand... anytime, anywhere.
Mobile News App
KFYR (Bismarck):
KMOT (Minot):
KQCD (Dickinson):
KUMV (Williston):
Mobile Weather App
Now featuring Weather Cancellations, LIVE HD SkyWatch Cameras, and local weather video.
KFYR (Bismarck):
KMOT (Minot):
KQCD (Dickinson):
KUMV (Williston):
Most Read
Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
75-year-old Mandan man dead in crash
Minot’s Sidni Kast named Miss North Dakota 2022
One hurt in small plane crash at Minot International Airport
Enormous, historic American Elm in North Dakota to be cut down
Latest News
Contact Us
North Dakota Tourism expects to bounce back following the pandemic
Your News Leader offers 'Open for Business' section on website
Get Alerted and be the FIRST to know
Border to Border: A Tale of Two Crossings