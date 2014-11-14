Fun Bus
Published: Nov. 14, 2014 at 11:55 AM CST
UPCOMING FUN BUS DATES and PERFORMANCES
- TBA
- The KFYR-TV "Fun Bus" is headed to a special performance at Prairie Knights Casino in The Pavilion. Your payment of $35 entitles you to a seat on the bus, a concert ticket, and $20 in free slot play (must be a Knight Club Member to redeem)
- Registered passengers must be at the KMART parking lot in North Bismarck on the day of the performance by 5:00 PM OR Dan's Supermarket in Mandan by 5:30 PM. Please have your concert ticket out to show the bus driver when boarding. You must be boarded, so that the "Fun Bus" can depart promptly at 5:15 PM from Bismarck and 5:45 PM from Mandan.
- Only registered passengers will be allowed on the bus. Registration deadline will be set for noon on the day before the performance unless otherwise agreed upon.
- The "Fun Bus" will arrive at Prairie Knights Casino and The Pavilion at approximately 6:30 PM.
- The "Fun Bus" will depart from the Casino at 10:30 PM, so please board promptly.
- Sorry, no cancellations. However, if the "Fun Bus" is canceled you will receive a full refund with the return of the concert ticket. Ticket needs to be returned within 14 days of cancellation. You may keep ticket for entrance to performance.
- You may bring your own snacks and beverages in small coolers on the bus. No glass bottles, please.
- No one under 21 years of age without a guardian.
- Sorry, we can not accept any Credit Card payments. Cash or Checks only.
To reserve your seat mail or drop off full payment of $35 per seat to:
KFYR-TV 200 N 4th St. Bismarck, ND 58501
Comments or suggestions? Email us at contest@kfyrtv.com.