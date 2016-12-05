Closings & Delays Policy

Due to our large coverage area - and potentially high volume - we limit the types of organizations that we list for Weather Closings/Delays only to schools and certain public services impacting a large population. This allows us to expedite and emphasize listings affecting the most people.

All reported closings/delays will appear online, but may or may not appear in our on-air ticker.

Closings/Delays will only be reported from verified sources who have been granted an account to avoid misinformation.

For technical assistance, please reach out to

.