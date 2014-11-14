Advertisement

Best of the Class

(KFYR)
Published: Nov. 14, 2014 at 12:05 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Congratulations to the 2019 Best of the Class! Thank you to all the students, administrators, schools and sponsors that helped make the 29th annual, Best of The Class a big success.

What is Best of the Class?
Best of the Class is an annual community service that congratulates the top academic achievers of the graduating class. In addition to their recognition in a series of television commercials, they are honored with a recognition luncheon and prizes. One student will also receive a $500 academic scholarship. Since 1991, there have been over 5,000 students from area schools who have attended the Best of the Class program.

Video Request

Videos from the most recent Best of the Class can be emailed upon request. We only archive the most recent event’s videos. Trouble viewing the form? Click here.

Please note: videos are currently only available for students who attended the KFYR/Bismarck or KQCD/Dickinson regional events. . KMOT/Minot or KUMV/Williston should contact the station directly at (701) 852-4101. View Request Form

Latest News

About Us

Contact Us

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT
TV & Digital Advertising Opportunities

About Us

North Dakota Tourism expects to bounce back following the pandemic

Updated: May. 7, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
|
By Morgan Benth
The pandemic has left many industries struggling, including one of our state's most important.

Promotions

Unbeleafable Plant Perfect Giveaway

Updated: Apr. 13, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT
Enter for a chance to win and view past winners.

About Us

Your News Leader offers 'Open for Business' section on website

Updated: Mar. 27, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT
|
By Morgan Benth
The Your News Leader team has created a singular source on our website for you to find out the status of local businesses.

About Us

Get Alerted and be the FIRST to know

Updated: Mar. 19, 2020 at 9:29 AM CDT
Never miss breaking news: Follow these easy tips to receive breaking news and severe weather information as it happens.

Latest News

About Us

Border to Border: A Tale of Two Crossings

Updated: Dec. 21, 2019 at 6:47 PM CST
|
By Anothy Humes, Daniela Hurtado, and Max Grossfeld
In this Your News Leader special report, Border to Border: A Tale of Two Crossings, we’ll show you the issues border agents face on the southern border and the so-called “forgotten border” to the north.

Promotions

CMT Pet of the Day

Updated: Aug. 22, 2019 at 7:59 AM CDT
Submit and view CMT Pet of the Day pictures.

About Us

Americans might love Cinco de Mayo, but few know what they’re celebrating

Updated: May. 5, 2019 at 8:02 AM CDT
While more and more Americans take part in the festivities, few know what Cinco de Mayo commemorates. One survey found that only 10% of Americans could describe the holiday’s origins.

About Us

Browser news alerts

Updated: Feb. 21, 2019 at 1:26 PM CST
Stay informed: Enable browser notifications to receive the latest breaking news and severe weather info as it happens.

About Us

Minot Area Winter Refuge plays vital role when dangerous weather strikes

Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 at 9:28 PM CST
|
By Jack Springgate
The city of Minot has suspended public transit for Wed., Jan. 30., in light of the weather.

About Us

State Fire Marshal investigating fire at Watford City well site

Updated: Jan. 22, 2019 at 12:11 PM CST
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The state fire marshal has taken over the investigation into what caused the fire that destroyed the White Owl saltwater disposal site last week.