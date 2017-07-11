Advertisement

TV & Digital Advertising Opportunities

(KFYR)
Published: Jul. 11, 2017 at 4:46 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Get results with the area’s news leader. We offer effective and targeted cross-platform advertising solutions for television and digital.

Television and Digital are the most influential advertising platforms. Combined, 77% of consumers cite Digital and TV as their primary brand awareness influence among all advertising options. We will partner with you to craft a cross-platform marketing strategy that utilizes the proper mix of products to reach your goals.

Television

Our station group includes NBC, FOX, and MeTV stations with a vast coverage area that reaches over 186,000 TV households across western North Dakota, including Bismarck-Mandan, Minot, Williston, and Dickinson, and extends into Montana and South Dakota.

Digital

701 Digital Marketing is our internal digital marketing agency offering

to clients of all sizes.

Our station-owned desktop and mobile products are market leaders that deliver millions of pageviews each month.

In addition to traditional digital advertising available on our station-owned desktop and mobile products, we also offer, through our

, such evolving digital opportunities as:

Plus, our exclusive

allows on-demand and instant tracking of results.

Latest News

About Us

Contact Us

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT
TV & Digital Advertising Opportunities

About Us

North Dakota Tourism expects to bounce back following the pandemic

Updated: May. 7, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
|
By Morgan Benth
The pandemic has left many industries struggling, including one of our state's most important.

About Us

Your News Leader offers 'Open for Business' section on website

Updated: Mar. 27, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT
|
By Morgan Benth
The Your News Leader team has created a singular source on our website for you to find out the status of local businesses.

About Us

Get Alerted and be the FIRST to know

Updated: Mar. 19, 2020 at 9:29 AM CDT
Never miss breaking news: Follow these easy tips to receive breaking news and severe weather information as it happens.

About Us

Border to Border: A Tale of Two Crossings

Updated: Dec. 21, 2019 at 6:47 PM CST
|
By Anothy Humes, Daniela Hurtado, and Max Grossfeld
In this Your News Leader special report, Border to Border: A Tale of Two Crossings, we’ll show you the issues border agents face on the southern border and the so-called “forgotten border” to the north.

Latest News

About Us

Americans might love Cinco de Mayo, but few know what they’re celebrating

Updated: May. 5, 2019 at 8:02 AM CDT
While more and more Americans take part in the festivities, few know what Cinco de Mayo commemorates. One survey found that only 10% of Americans could describe the holiday’s origins.

About Us

Browser news alerts

Updated: Feb. 21, 2019 at 1:26 PM CST
Stay informed: Enable browser notifications to receive the latest breaking news and severe weather info as it happens.

About Us

Minot Area Winter Refuge plays vital role when dangerous weather strikes

Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 at 9:28 PM CST
|
By Jack Springgate
The city of Minot has suspended public transit for Wed., Jan. 30., in light of the weather.

About Us

State Fire Marshal investigating fire at Watford City well site

Updated: Jan. 22, 2019 at 12:11 PM CST
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The state fire marshal has taken over the investigation into what caused the fire that destroyed the White Owl saltwater disposal site last week.

About Us

Ways to Watch

Updated: Dec. 5, 2018 at 4:01 PM CST
Learn how to watch our content free over-the-air or through your OTT streaming devices, including Roku.

About Us

Bismarck Governors get ready for 2018 Season

Updated: Jun. 7, 2018 at 4:38 PM CDT
|
By Kaleigh Emery
The Legion baseball season has already started, and while a few AA teams have got playing time already, the Bismarck Governors start their season tomorrow in Mandan for the North Dakota National Guard Border Battle.