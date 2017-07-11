TV & Digital Advertising Opportunities
Get results with the area’s news leader. We offer effective and targeted cross-platform advertising solutions for television and digital.
Television and Digital are the most influential advertising platforms. Combined, 77% of consumers cite Digital and TV as their primary brand awareness influence among all advertising options. We will partner with you to craft a cross-platform marketing strategy that utilizes the proper mix of products to reach your goals.
Television
Our station group includes NBC, FOX, and MeTV stations with a vast coverage area that reaches over 186,000 TV households across western North Dakota, including Bismarck-Mandan, Minot, Williston, and Dickinson, and extends into Montana and South Dakota.
Digital
701 Digital Marketing is our internal digital marketing agency offering
to clients of all sizes.
Our station-owned desktop and mobile products are market leaders that deliver millions of pageviews each month.
In addition to traditional digital advertising available on our station-owned desktop and mobile products, we also offer, through our
, such evolving digital opportunities as:
Plus, our exclusive
allows on-demand and instant tracking of results.