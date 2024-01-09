Doggy day cares increase in popularity

Doggy Dood doggy daycare(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Pet daycares are projected to grow in popularity over the next decade, according to future market insights.

Mark Medalen, co-owner of dog daycare center Dog Dood, said they jumped on the train and opened their doors about six months ago.

He said their capacity is 15 dogs and it’s not as chaotic as we might think after everyone settles in.

He said dogs they accept must pass a temperament test.

“Some dogs that we’ve had come aren’t as socialized as other dogs, and we’re a little bit nervous, but even as days go on, you see the dog slowly open up more and start playing more with the other dogs and it’s just really awesome,” said Medalen.

He said they take dogs as little as five pounds, to as large as 70 pounds, and they still get along.

Dog Dood is open four days a week.

