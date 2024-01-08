Williams County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williams County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 61-year-old man.

Roger Shelton was last seen Friday evening (1/5/2024) in a residential area west of Williston near the intersection of Hwy 2 and 146th Ave NW.

He is 5′2″ and has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Shelton, you are asked to contact the Williams County Sheriff’s Office at 701-577-7700.

