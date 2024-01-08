Williams County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

Roger Shelton
Roger Shelton(Williams County Sheriff's Office)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williams County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 61-year-old man.

Roger Shelton was last seen Friday evening (1/5/2024) in a residential area west of Williston near the intersection of Hwy 2 and 146th Ave NW.

He is 5′2″ and has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Shelton, you are asked to contact the Williams County Sheriff’s Office at 701-577-7700.

Copyright 2024 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day
Man accused of dealing drugs
Man accused of dealing drugs
TRNP’s wild horses gain national attention
TRNP’s wild horses gain national attention
Minot Police said Friday they have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a series of...
Minot Police make arrest in connection with string of overdoses
The North Dakota Department of Transportation says it's time to replace the I-94 Grant Marsh...
Study being conducted for remodel of the Grant Marsh Bridge

Latest News

Wentz & Stick shine in their last games of the 2023 NFL regular season
Wentz & Stick shine in their last games of the 2023 NFL regular season
First News at Five SUNDAY
First News at Five (Evening Report) SUNDAY - Sportscast 01/07/2024
First News at Five SUNDAY
First News at Five (Evening Report) SUNDAY - Weather 01/07/2024
First News at Five SUNDAY
ND organization's health ambassador program helps women navigate healthcare system