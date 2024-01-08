Wife of billionaire Harvard critic accused of plagiarism

Bill Ackman, CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital, visits the floor of the New York...
Bill Ackman, CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital, visits the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015. Ackman's wife, Neri Oxman, has been accused of plagiarism regarding her 2010 doctoral dissertation. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)(Richard Drew | AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The wife of a billionaire Harvard critic allegedly plagiarized parts of a dissertation at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

According to a report from Business Insider that could not be verified, former MIT faculty member Neri Oxman plagiarized multiple paragraphs in her 2010 doctoral dissertation.

Thursday, Oxman responded to the report on social media platform X.

In a statement, she acknowledged that there were four paragraphs in her 330-page dissertation in which she correctly cited her sources.

However, Oxman goes on to say she “did not place the subject language in quotation marks, and apologize for the errors.”

Oxman is married to billionaire investor Bill Ackman.

Ackman has become the most outspoken critic on a series of plagiarism accusations against Harvards’ former president Claudine Gay.

In response to the report, Ackman defended his wife, saying in part “what makes her human is that she makes mistakes and apologizes.”

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day
Man accused of dealing drugs
Man accused of dealing drugs
TRNP’s wild horses gain national attention
TRNP’s wild horses gain national attention
Minot Police said Friday they have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a series of...
Minot Police make arrest in connection with string of overdoses
The North Dakota Department of Transportation says it's time to replace the I-94 Grant Marsh...
Study being conducted for remodel of the Grant Marsh Bridge

Latest News

Crews set up a ballroom during the Golden Globe Awards Press Preview at the Beverly Hilton on...
Golden Globes open with rocky Jo Koy monologue, wins for Downey Jr., Da’Vine Joy Randolph
A Palestinian boy sits on the rubble of a destroyed building after an Israeli strike in Rafah,...
Israel says Hezbollah struck sensitive air traffic base in the north and warns of ‘another war’
Alaska Airlines flight 1276, a Boeing 737-900, taxis before takeoff from Portland...
Canceled flights are piling up as Alaska and United are stuck without their grounded Boeing jets
Roger Shelton
Williams County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man