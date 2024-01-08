Wentz & Stick Shine in their last games of the 2023 NFL Regular season

By JT Farabow
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two quarterbacks with North Dakota ties got the start on the last week of the NFL season, with Carson Wentz playing in place of Matthew Stafford who was rested against the San Francisco 49ers and Easton Stick, who continues to get the call while Justin Herbert remains sidelined with an injury for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Carson Wentz (11) runs for a touchdown against the San Francisco...
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Carson Wentz (11) runs for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)(Jed Jacobsohn | AP)

Wentz, a Century High School graduate, joined the Rams last November and previously appeared for three snaps in relief of Stafford late in the Rams’ week 12 win against the Arizona Cardinals. Wentz had a big day for the Rams, throwing for 163 yards with 2 passing touchdowns. Wentz was effective with his legs too, picking up 1 rushing touchdown on 17 carries for 56 yards. Additionally, helped wide receiver Puka Nacua break the record for most reception touchdowns and most reception yards in a rookie season.  The Rams topped the 49ers 21 to 20 at Levi Stadium.

Easton Stick couldn’t quite lead the Chargers to victory, as Los Angeles fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 13-12. Stick completed 28 passes on 47 attempts, throwing for 258 yards. The former Bison standout added 77 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick throws a pass during the second half of an NFL...
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)

Wentz and the Rams clinched a Wild Card berth in this season’s playoffs while Stick and the Chargers are eliminated from playoff contention.

