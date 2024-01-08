Ward County routine on snow clearing

Ward County highway winter
Ward County highway winter(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:57 PM CST
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - When Ward County snow removal crews began their efforts Monday morning, it was still dark out.

Dana Larsen, a county engineer, said the snow removers started scraping snow aside by 6 a.m.

He said their routes have a different starting point all over the county, and they clear through 700 miles of both paved and gravel roads.

“We’ve got about 20 pieces of equipment that are out there maintaining those roadways, and today we just have just the right number of guys to run all the equipment,” said Larsen.

He said the plowing should be finished by the end of the day.

