Public asked to move vehicles for downtown Minot snow removal

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Snow removal is scheduled for downtown Minot at midnight as Monday turns to Tuesday, and the city is asking that you move your vehicles off the streets.

The Minot Downtown Business and Professionals Association suggests parking in nearby parking lots or garages during the removal.

Keep up to date on any changes to the schedule on the city’s website.

