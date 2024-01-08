Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ is coming to Broadway

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 1985 file photo, Prince performs at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 1985 file photo, Prince performs at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.(Liu Heung Shing | AP Photo/Liu Heung Shing, File)
By TMX staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:55 PM CST
(TMX/Gray News) – Prince’s “Purple Rain” is heading to Broadway nearly 40 years after the motion picture hit theaters, spawned multiple hit singles, and earned an Academy Award.

On Monday, producer Orin Wolf announced the 1984 film is being adapted for Broadway.

The musical will be based on the original screenplay by Albert Magnoli and William Blinn and will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. It will be directed by Tony nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz.

The music and lyrics will be Prince’s original work, which included the hit singles “Purple Rain,” “When Doves Cry,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” “I Would Die 4 U,” and “Take Me with U.”

The original soundtrack spent 24 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard charts and earned Prince two Grammys along with an Oscar.

“Purple Rain” tells the fictional story of “an up-and-coming rock musician in the Minneapolis club scene, as he contends with a tumultuous home environment, a rival band and a budding romance.”

“It’s been almost 40 years since Prince’s legendary film, ‘Purple Rain,’ took the world by storm and we can’t think of a more fitting tribute than to honor Prince and the ‘Purple Rain’ legacy with this stage adaptation of the beloved story,” producers L. Londell McMillan and Larry Mestel said in a statement.

“We are thrilled with our Broadway partners and creative team, who are bringing a theatricality to the film’s original fictional story,” the producers continued. “We can’t wait for a new generation to discover ‘Purple Rain’ and for lovers of the original film and album to experience its power once again, this time live.”

“Purple Rain” marked Prince’s silver-screen debut. In 2019, the movie was added to the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

Prince went on to direct the 1986 film “Under the Cherry Moon,” before writing, directing, and starring in the sequel to “Purple Rain,” 1990′s “Graffiti Bridge.”

