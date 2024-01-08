Pickleball explodes in popularity

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Chances are, you know someone who’s an avid pickleball player. The sport has skyrocketed in popularity over the previous year.

Mandan Tennis Center’s President Tracy Porter said there’s been a lot of growth in the sport at the center as well.

“I think the appeal is a couple things. Number one, it’s generational. You can have grandparents playing with grandchildren, which there aren’t many activities where people can do that together. I think the other thing is, you can get productive playing in a very short amount of time,” Porter said.

Accountant Tom Hertz and his wife Jill started playing pickleball about a year ago. He said before the Mandan Tennis Center opened up, he’d never been into pickleball, but now he plays three to four days a week, sometimes for up to four hours a day.

“The community is just so cool. Really, I can’t say enough about the people that play pickleball, that’s really where it’s at,” Hertz said.

Hertz said the community is incredibly welcoming. Players will lend each other equipment and finding a game to play usually means just showing up to a pickleball facility. He said that the community extends beyond the Bis-Man area, too.

“On Facebook, people will come to town— they might be from New York— and they’ll say, ‘Hey, I’m a pickleball player, what’s happening?’ And they’ll say, ‘Hey, come on over, we’re playing at 10:00.’ People travel here on business, and they’d rather play pickleball than go to the hotel gym. I mean, that is so cool,” Hertz said.

Hertz met fellow pickleball player Andy Jangula when Hertz asked him how to get involved with the sport. Jangula said he’s seen an increase in interest across all levels of players.

“It kind of goes by word of mouth, family and friends and neighbors, and talking to them. They’re interested in trying it, and then I suggest they come and join us, and it goes from there,” Jangula said.

Jangula recommended checking out the Bismarck-Mandan Pickleball Club’s app to find games near you if you’re interested in trying out the sport for yourself.

