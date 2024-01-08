New Salem couple plead not guilty to luring minor

New Salem couple plead not guilty to luring minor
New Salem couple plead not guilty to luring minor(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW SALEM, N.D. (KFYR) - A New Salem couple has pleaded not guilty to luring a minor.

Police say while Sabrina Doll and Brandon Murray were dating, they set up social media accounts for the girl and asked her to send sexually explicit photos to them.

Investigators say both knew the girl was underage and admitted to messaging her.

Previous coverage: New Salem couple accused of sexting minor

Copyright 2024 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota driver's license REAL ID compliant example. REAL ID has a gold star in the top...
Countdown to REAL ID enforcement
Roger Shelton
Williams County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Wentz & Stick shine in their last games of the 2023 NFL regular season
Wentz & Stick shine for LA teams in their last games of the NFL regular season
Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day
Justin Ledger combines passion for hunting and training dogs
Bismarck man combines passion for hunting and training dogs

Latest News

Doggy Dood doggy daycare
Doggy day cares increase in popularity
Ward County highway winter
Ward County routine on snow clearing
Private Lands Open to Sportsmen
Conservation land plots in the state have plateaued
Man pleads not guilty to role in overdose death
Man pleads not guilty to role in overdose death