New Salem couple plead not guilty to luring minor

NEW SALEM, N.D. (KFYR) - A New Salem couple has pleaded not guilty to luring a minor.

Police say while Sabrina Doll and Brandon Murray were dating, they set up social media accounts for the girl and asked her to send sexually explicit photos to them.

Investigators say both knew the girl was underage and admitted to messaging her.

Previous coverage: New Salem couple accused of sexting minor

