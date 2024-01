BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has pleaded not guilty to delivering fentanyl that police say caused another man to overdose and die.

Officers say text messages between Joshua Crowley and the victim depict a drug sale.

Preliminary autopsy tests say the victim had alcohol, fentanyl and THC in his system.

Copyright 2024 KFYR. All rights reserved.