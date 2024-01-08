Man arrested for Minot shooting

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - Minot Police arrested a man for an October shooting resulting in a death.

Minot Police arrested 23-year-old Ian Abrahamson of Minot for his involvement in the death of 34-year-old Davin Smith, also of Minot.

Abrahamson is charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and manslaughter.

Previous coverage and more details: Police identify man killed in Monday night shooting in Minot

Scene of shooting in northwest Minot on October 9 (KMOT)

