Man accused of kidnapping woman, holding her hostage for years

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A Texas man has been arrested for allegedly taking a pregnant woman hostage and holding her against her will for several years.

Officers broke through a window at a southeast Houston home Friday evening, concerned they hadn’t heard from a woman they believe was locked up there for years. The man who owns the home, 52-year-old Lee Carter, was arrested Thursday at a nearby motel.

“We were very concerned that there could have been somebody in there that needed immediate assistance,” Police Commander Michael Collins said.

Inside the home, police found a dog, an empty mattress and a deadbolt that closed from the outside. The television was still on.

Police say the woman’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Carter appeared in court Friday, facing accusations so concerning that a judge cleared the room before reading aloud court documents and setting his bond at $100,000. He is accused of picking up a pregnant woman while she was panhandling in south Houston then bringing her to the home.

Neighbor Jedediah Beights says police came to his house almost a year ago regarding the situation.

“The cops come banging on my door… claiming that someone had called from inside the house and was kidnapped or was not able to leave on her own,” Beights said. “Right then, as the cops are standing at my door, a gal comes crawling out that window just there with the boards over it, just clawing her way out – pregnant, eight months.”

In April, the woman messaged police for help through the suspect’s laptop. When they arrived, they say she was filthy and weighed only about 70 pounds. Carter was not there.

The woman told police Carter locked her up, raped her and forced her to take drugs, including pills and crack cocaine, for four to five years. Court documents don’t show if she ever gave birth and, if she did, what happened to the baby.

Neighbors say they saw the woman sometimes.

“He would back his car up to the shop, load her up and back up to the door at the front of the house, so she could bathe,” Beights said.

Police confirmed receiving eight calls for service to the house in the past year. The woman said police took her to the hospital multiple times, but the suspect would always pick her up later and bring her back to the home.

“It makes me sick as a human being, and I can tell you, as a police department, we are here for the citizens of Houston. We are here for the community, and we are here to make sure that this individual and her family gets justice,” Collins said.

Carter is a real estate broker who is currently working on his master’s in business administration, according to his attorney. He is also a popular Houston rapper who goes by the stage name “Viper.”

