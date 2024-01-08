Long-awaited Williston childcare facilities doing well months after opening

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - We’ve been waiting years for some big developments in the childcare industry in Williston, namely, the openings of Bright Beginnings and Little Joe’s Early Childhood Center, both of which opened in the fall. So far, their directors say things are going well, taking in quite a bit of children.

Right next to Williston State College, Bright Beginnings has been flourishing since they started to take in children in October.

Owner Janie Cox says they have as many as 95 children under their care with both trained teachers and college students helping. Cox says they’ve been using a part-time schedule for their children, either Monday, Wednesday and Friday or Tuesday and Thursday.

“That can be really tricky because it’s not a one-size-fits-all all, but it’s actually worked out really well. We’ve been able to help out some families with those part-time schedules,” said Cox.

In downtown Williston, Little Joe’s Early Childhood Center has 76 children in their facility, which opened in October. Director Julie Quamme says the reception has been going well.

“We want our childcare center to be a place that’s just like home. We know we can’t replicate mom and dad, but we want the children to be safe, loved and nurtured, but have a good time during the day when they aren’t with their mom and dad,” said Quamme.

Private businesses also helped provide more spaces, such as Teensy Toes Daycare. Williston Economic Development backed many of these facilities.

City Administrator Shawn Wenko says more childcare is needed to bolster the workforce in the region.

“Just to help in one of those areas of quality of life workforce development by increasing childcare spaces in this community, that’s a big win for economic development,” said Wenko.

While progress has been made, Williston’s need for more childcare is still obvious.

“I would say we get calls almost daily,” said Cox.

“We still have a few on our waiting list,” said Quamme.

Staffing the facilities also remains a challenge, but with Williston State adding early childhood education courses through Bright Beginnings, the hope is more interested workers will be on the horizon.

Another addition to childcare in Williston was the Future Coyotes Preschool, which opened last year. Williston Basin School District Superintendent Richard Faidley says he expects this program to grow in the future.

