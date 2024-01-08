Judge approves of new district for tribes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A federal judge in North Dakota has ordered a new legislative district for the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians and the Spirit Lake Tribe.

The court gave the state until December 22 to adopt a new map.

That deadline came and went without the state providing a new plan.

Legislators asked Welte for more time to redraw the districts, but U.S. District Court Chief Judge Peter Welte says “reasonable time” was provided.

Welte says the Tribe’s proposed plan only changes three districts and it was the least intrusive option that complied with the law.

