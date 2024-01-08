Hague man sentenced to four years for 2022 shooting death

By Bella Kraft
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Morton County judge sentenced a Hague man to four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to killing a man in July 2022.

Morton County deputies say Tyler Raines shot and killed a man after arguing about money owed to a third party.

Raines was charged with murder, reckless endangerment and discharge of a firearm in the city.

In October he pleaded guilty to all charges, the murder offense was downgraded to negligent homicide.

