Grand Forks man sentenced to 50 years for 2022 murder

Kindi Jalloh
Kindi Jalloh(none)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man will spend decades behind bars after being found guilty of murder in the stabbing death of another man in 2022.

In November 2023, a jury found Kindi Jalloh guilty of murder and tampering with physical evidence in the death of 67-year-old Douglas Elgert.

On Monday, January 8, 2024, a judge sentenced Jalloh to 50 years in prison with 10 years of that sentence suspended. Jalloh is ordered to serve 40 years in prison followed by 5 years of supervised probation. He is also ordered to pay nearly $6,000 in restitution and fees.

The State requested a sentence of life in prison without the possibility for parole.

Grand Forks Police were called about an unresponsive man on May 24, 2022, in the 1200 block of North 39th Street. According to court records, Jalloh was at the scene and admitted to investigators that he threw away ‘crucial’ evidence because ‘he was scared of getting into trouble.’

Court documents say Douglas Elgert, 67, was stabbed multiple times and also had a broken nose, neck and skull.

DNA results from the FBI’s crime lab found Jalloh’s fingerprints were found on the knife handle, and Elgert’s DNA was found on Jalloh’s shirt, his bloody shoe, the vodka bottle and the knife.

It’s unclear how the men knew each other or what lead up to the stabbing.

Copyright 2024 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota driver's license REAL ID compliant example. REAL ID has a gold star in the top...
Countdown to REAL ID enforcement
Roger Shelton
Williams County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Wentz & Stick shine in their last games of the 2023 NFL regular season
Wentz & Stick shine for LA teams in their last games of the NFL regular season
Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day
Justin Ledger combines passion for hunting and training dogs
Bismarck man combines passion for hunting and training dogs

Latest News

A Morton County judge sentenced a Hague man to four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to...
Hague man sentenced to four years for 2022 shooting death
Emma shares videos that depict a day in the life as a farmhand
‘Ag with Emma’ documents life as a farmhand
Children at Bright Beginnings daycare in Williston
Long-awaited Williston childcare facilities doing well months after opening
Minot shooting arrest
Man arrested for Minot shooting