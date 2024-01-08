Former State Senator Dwight Cook passes away

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former North Dakota State Senator Dwight Cook passed away Sunday.

Scott Davis, former Executive Director for North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission, confirmed the former Senator’s passing.

Cook served in the state senate from 1997 until 2020 for District 34 which covers Mandan.

Cook chaired Finance and Taxation Committee and NDGOP Chairwoman Sandi Sanford says while in that role Cook led efforts to sort out the oil tax that North Dakota generated at the height of the oil boom.

Former State Senator and Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, who worked with Cook, says one of his biggest accomplishments for the state was the streamline sales tax.

Copyright 2024 KFYR. All rights reserved.