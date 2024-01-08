Conservation land plots in the state have plateaued

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has more than 800,000 acres of conservation PLOTS which stands for Private Land Open to Sportsmen.

It’s a partnership between Game and Fish and private land owners to open up land for public hunting.

Private Lands Open to Sportsmen started in the mid-90s with the growth of CRP, or the Conservation Reserve Program.

PLOTS grew in popularity alongside the growth of CRP.

“It gives more hunters opportunities to get out. Not everybody has the opportunity to hunt private land, or hunt places close to home,” said Levi Nelson, hunter and rancher.

The loss of CRP and PLOTS impacts Native grasslands, wetlands and habitats.

This has created fewer hunting opportunities.

“And it’s actually kind of plateaued back in 2007/2008 time period, CRP peaked at that three and a half million acres roughly. And the PLOTS program kind of peaked about the same time, so we were kind of on the same trajectory,” said Kevin Kading, Private Lands Section leader.

He says a lot of producers chose not to re-enroll acres in PLOTS programs or CRP and instead chose only crop production.

“In the last decade, North Dakota looks a lot different than it did 10 years ago, 10 to 15 years ago. The landscape has changed. A lot of those CRP acres are not in the program anymore. They’re not in USDA’s programs. So they’re not also likely in our plots program,” said Kading.

Landowners are paid by Game and Fish for the land and can layer incentives with other conservation efforts.

“I don’t honestly think they’ll ever be enough, the more the better. We used to have some actually not far from where we Ranch, used to be in the CRP program, and no longer is in the CRP program, and they took it out of PLOTS. And so it definitely decreases the amount that there’s around and overall hurts the hunting in North Dakota,” said Nelson.

He says more funding should go into PLOTS and habitats than other programs to appeal to landowners.

More than 93 percent of land in North Dakota is held in private ownership.

All PLOTS are open only for public walk-in access during legal hunting seasons, or with written permission from the property owner.

