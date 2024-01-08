Class-B Basketball Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bowman County boys and the girls from May-Port-CG are the top-ranked teams in “B” basketball this week. The poll is conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

Three boys teams and four girls teams are getting first-place votes, plus there are five teams new to the ranking this week. In the boys’ top 10, those teams are Glen Ullin-Hebron, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood and Garrison. The new girls’ teams to the top 10 are Kenmare-Bowbells and Maple River.

6th Division B Boys Basketball Poll

Bowman County (14) — 7-0 Record — 184 pts. — Last Week: 1st North Star (3) — 8-0 Record — 165 pts. — Last Week: 2nd Bishop Ryan (2) — 7-0 Record — 144 pts. — Last Week: 3rd Westhope-Newburg — 7-0 Record — 141 pts. — Last Week: 4th Linton-HMB — 7-0 Record — 118 pts. — Last Week: 6th Hankinson — 5-1 Record — 54 pts. — Last Week: 7th Glen Ullin-Hebron — 8-1 Record — 52 pts. — Last Week: NR MLS — 5-0 Record — 51 pts. — Last Week: NR Sargent County — 5-3 Record — 43 pts. — Last Week: 5th Garrison — 7-2 Record — 21 pts. — Last Week: NR

Others receiving votes: Alexander (7-0), Wilton-Wing (6-1), Ellendale (6-2), North Border (5-1), Williston Trinity Christian (4-1), Cavalier (6-2), Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (5-3), TGU (6-1).

7th Division B Girls Basketball Poll

May-Port CG (10) — 8-0 Record — 175 pts. — Last Week: 1st Langdon Area-E-M (6) — 10-1 Record — 167 pts. — Last Week: 2nd Sargent County (2) — 9-0 Record — 151 pts. — Last Week: 3rd Central McLean (1) — 9-0 Record — 141 pts. — Last Week: 4th Bowman County — 7-1 Record — 125 pts. — Last Week: 5th Edgeley-K-M — 8-2 Record — 86 pts. — Last Week: 6th TGU — 10-2 Record — 70 pts. — Last Week: Tied for 7th Oakes — 8-1 Record — 53 pts. — Last Week: 10th Kenmare-Bowbells — 9-4 Record — 31 pts. — Last Week: NR Maple River — 6-3 Record — 12 pts. — Last Week: NR

Others receiving votes: Trenton (9-2), Garrison (7-2), Grant County-Mott-Regent (9-3), Linton-HMB (7-3), Our Redeemer’s (6-4), Hatton-Northwood (5-3), Tioga (7-2).

