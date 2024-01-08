Class-A Basketball Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In Class-A basketball, the Kindred boys and Thompson girls are the number one ranked teams in the state. The polls are conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association. Devils Lake is the only school in both rankings.

6th Division A Boys Basketball Poll

Kindred (14) — 7-0 Record — 87 pts. — Last Week: 1st Grafton (3) — 7-0 Record — 71 pts. — Last Week: 2nd Four Winds-Minn. (2) — 6-2 Record — 60 pts. — Last Week: 3rd Devils Lake — 5-1 Record — 46 pts. — Last Week: 4th Beulah — 5-1 Record — 12 pts. — Last Week: NR

Others receiving votes: Shiloh Christian (6-2), Wahpeton (4-1), Stanley (6-1).

7th Division A Girls Basketball Poll

Thompson (19) — 9-0 Record — 95 pts. — Last Week: 1st Bottineau — 9-1 Record — 69 pts. — Last Week: 2nd South Prairie-Max — 9-1 Record — 52 pts. — Last Week: 3rd Northern Cass — 9-1 Record — 42 pts. — Last Week: 4th Devils Lake — 6-3 Record — 11 pts. — Last Week: NR

Others receiving votes: Nedrose (10-1), Shiloh Christian (7-2), Kindred (6-3).

