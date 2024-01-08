Carson Wentz starts for first time for Rams, leads team to win

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If Carson Wentz was auditioning for a job, he’d have a solid resume based on his performance Sunday. The former Century Patriot started against the 49ers because the Rams decided to rest Matthew Stafford prior to the playoffs.

All Wentz did was lead the Rams to a come-from-behind win. He passed for 163 yards and two touchdowns, plus he led the team in rushing. His 17 carries were the most for a Rams quarterback since 1950.

“It was fun. It was a lot of fun. You know, it’s been over a year for me since I’ve gotten game action and it’s been obviously a weird year and season for me, but I had a lot of fun out there. It was fun to get the win especially, but just playing with these guys, some of these guys I’ve been taking practice reps with on the scout team, different faces out there but we all had a lot of fun, and getting the win was even nicer,” said Wentz.

Wentz said having all of the running plays called for him made him think back to the time he was playing games in a green and gold jersey.

“It felt like my college days a little bit again, but I knew once that was part of the game plan potentially this week I was excited, you know, anyway we can find a way to get a win. I’ve always had that competitive mindset over the years, kind of had to be smart with that, but today was, ‘Let’s go, let’s go do this thing,’ and I had fun doing it,” said Wentz.

Wentz threw for a late touchdown and the go-ahead two-point conversion in the one-point victory. The Rams are the sixth seed in the NFC and they play the Lions on NBC Sunday Night Football on January 14.

Copyright 2024 KFYR. All rights reserved.