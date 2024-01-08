Bradley Cooper attends 81st Golden Globe Awards with his mother

Gloria Campano, left, and Bradley Cooper arrive at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday,...
Gloria Campano, left, and Bradley Cooper arrive at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Actor Bradley Cooper made waves at the 81st Golden Globe Awards Sunday night alongside his date for the event, which was his mother.

Cooper arrived at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, with his mom, Gloria Campano on his arm.

Campano has been especially important to Cooper, according to People. The actor has reportedly been very close with his parents, even going so far as to have them moved into his home just before his father’s death in 2011.

After the loss of his father, Cooper said he and his mother became each other’s emotional support.

“My family is very close, and my dad dying was brutal for all of us,” Cooper told People at the time. “It was a schism, and it’s aftershock has not stopped. And we need each other.”

Campano frequently attends premieres and awards shows with Cooper, and has even starred alongside him in a T-Mobile commercial for the Super Bowl.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota driver's license REAL ID compliant example. REAL ID has a gold star in the top...
Countdown to REAL ID enforcement
Roger Shelton
Williams County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Wentz & Stick shine in their last games of the 2023 NFL regular season
Wentz & Stick shine for LA teams in their last games of the NFL regular season
Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day
Justin Ledger combines passion for hunting and training dogs
Bismarck man combines passion for hunting and training dogs

Latest News

Just after 10 a.m., protesters in support for Palestine blocked off the Brooklyn Bridge...
VIDEO: Free Palestine demonstrators block Brooklyn Bridge
The city’s emergency medical service found “multiple” people injured at the scene.
Explosion at historic Texas hotel injures 21 and scatters debris in downtown Fort Worth
Pro-Palestinian protesters briefly block some bridge and tunnel traffic in NYC, officials say.
VIDEO: Free Palestine protestors block holland tunnel
Doggy Dood doggy daycare
Doggy day cares increase in popularity
Alaska Airlines flight 1276, a Boeing 737-900, taxis before takeoff from Portland...
United Airlines found loose bolts, other issues on a key part of grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners