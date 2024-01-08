Allegiant adds new flights from Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Allegiant’s nonstop flight from Bismarck to Arizona will now be a daily occurrence.

Beginning Feb. 18, Allegiant will have a daily direct flight from Bismarck to the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA).

“The addition of daily service on Allegiant into Phoenix-Mesa is a true testament to the community’s demand for flights to this region,” said City Commissioner Greg Zenker. “Going from a less-than-daily schedule to new daily flight options is exciting for our community and region of North Dakota.”

Allegiant previously averaged four flights a week from Bismarck to Phoenix.

