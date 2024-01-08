‘Ag with Emma’ documents life as a farmhand

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Agriculture is a way of life for many North Dakotans. But occasionally, you find someone working in ag like the young lady you’re about to meet.

22-year-old Emma grew up in Idaho. She wasn’t a farm kid but was always interested in agriculture.

So, after earning her associate degree, she decided to see if she could earn a living farming.

She’s shared it all on social media, and after traveling the world, she may have finally found a farm she can call home in North Dakota.

There isn’t much in 22-year-old Emma’s work here on the farm that isn’t documented in a video.

She shares her day-to-day work as a farmhand on a southwest North Dakota farm on her YouTube channel, “Ag with Emma.” She’s got more than 227,000 subscribers and her videos get thousands of views.

Emma didn’t set out to be a YouTube star; in fact, she first started her channel to help her family understand her work. Soon, more than just her family was tuning into her videos and Emma realized she was in a good position to be an advocate for agriculture.

“I break things down into ‘farming for dummies’ terms,” said Emma.

Two years ago, she joined a custom harvest crew. Sunflowers attracted her to North Dakota.

“I saw them, and I was like, ‘What the heck, How do you even harvest those?’” she recalled.

This fall, she got the answer to that question when she helped cut about 2,500 acres of high oleic sunflowers and shared the process with her viewers.

It’s that natural curiosity that helps her connect with those who tune into each “Ag with Emma” episode.

For Emma, it’s simply a way to document her life, all she’s seen and done and the people she’s met. Those memories and relationships she’ll never forget thanks to this video scrapbook.

Emma doesn’t share her last name or her exact location, for safety reasons.

