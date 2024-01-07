World of Warcraft helps investigators find missing teen hidden in man’s home

Thomas Ebersole, 31, is being held without bond on charges of traveling to meet a minor for...
Thomas Ebersole, 31, is being held without bond on charges of traveling to meet a minor for sex, interfering with the custody of a minor and sheltering an unmarried minor.(MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A Florida man was arrested after investigators used information from an online video game to find a missing girl from Ohio in his home, WCJB reports.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say they got a request from the FBI on Wednesday to help them investigate the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl from Ohio. According to investigators, the teenager’s World of Warcraft account was used at a home in Dunnellon, Florida.

Deputies determined the home belongs to 31-year-old Thomas Ebersole. His game account was also used at that address.

When deputies confronted Ebersole at his front door, he initially denied knowing the victim before deciding to reveal her hiding in the home. He allegedly admitted to deputies he drove to Ohio to meet the victim and bring her back. He also said he planned to hide her and make her his wife.

Ebersole was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of traveling to meet a minor for sex, interfering with the custody of a minor and sheltering an unmarried minor. He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2024 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Police said Friday they have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a series of...
Minot Police make arrest in connection with string of overdoses
TRNP’s wild horses gain national attention
TRNP’s wild horses gain national attention
Man accused of dealing drugs
Man accused of dealing drugs
Bus Crash
New details emerge from September bus crash involving Hatton-Northwood volleyball team
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Stanley cups sold out at Target are selling for more than double the price on resale market

Latest News

The collision and derailment caused minor injuries to more than 20 people. (WCBS, MTA, X, NYC...
NTSB investigates NYC subway train derailment
An Iowa principal critically injured in a school shooting put himself in harm's way as he...
Search for motive in Iowa school shooting continues as victims remembered
A judge sentenced an ex-Colorado police officer to 14 months in jail for his role in the death...
Former Colorado police officer sentenced in Elijah McClain's death
Lottery officials say Pamela V. won $2 million after her husband bought her a Powerball ticket...
Wife wins $2 million lottery prize after husband gifts her ticket for Christmas
Jackie Glynn, 76, was found buried at a property she shared with her husband, 70-year-old...
Body of missing woman found after husband killed her, police say