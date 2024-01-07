Next Williston school audit expected to be released in February

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A petition audit of the Williston Basin School District could be completed next month.

Superintendent Richard Faidley says the state Auditor’s Office finished their onsite work and is now putting together a draft report. Faidley says the expectation is they will be able to review and discuss the draft before the final publishing.

The department is investigating the 2021-22 school year, the first for the Williston Basin School District.

Faidley says he expects the report to be similar to the prior year, where they found 21 areas of concern.

While Faidley was not working at that time, he says this report will be the last one before the public sees drastic improvements.

“There were numerous corrective actions that the Auditor’s Office identified. We’ve been working diligently to make sure we have all of those internal processes for the future audits,” said Faidley.

A spokesperson for the Auditor’s Office says the audit will be completed by the end of February.

Previous Coverage: Petition audit of Williston Basin School District to continue later this summer

Copyright 2024 KFYR. All rights reserved.