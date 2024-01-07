New rail bridge piers and more construction expected for new BNSF bridge this summer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last year, crews began clearing trees and constructing an access road to build a new BNSF rail bridge between Bismarck and Mandan. This will replace the historic rail bridge that has been in use since 1883.

BNSF says construction will ramp up this year. This summer, piers are expected to be constructed on the east and west banks and in the middle of the Missouri River. A channel in the river will be left open for recreational boaters.

Some spans of the east and west ends of the bridge may be hoisted into place.

A North Dakota Supreme Court decision on whether the historic bridge will stay up is still pending.

